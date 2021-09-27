An obscure change by the state legislature has reduced funding for schools operating diploma programs for adults.
The change places an age limit on who is determined a student for funding purposes. Schools receive funding for each student enrolled. This is often called per-student or average daily membership (ADM) funding.
In this year’s iteration of Indiana Code, there is an added provision: “the pupil is twenty-two (22) years of age or less.” It is the only change found in IC 20-43-4-1 and was not present in 2020.
The age cap is inconsequential for most schools. However, school districts that offer programs where adults receive a high school diploma have changed who they accept.
Twilight School in Kokomo is one of the few schools that have made this adjustment. Part of Kokomo School Corporation, Twilight is a unique program for adults who want to earn their high school diploma.
Just like with traditional students, Kokomo School Corporation received ADM funding for students enrolled at Twilight. The program, which offers night classes, has graduated about 650 students since opening in 2012. Graduates not only earn a high school diploma, but they also get the experience of walking across the stage at Memorial Gym at graduation.
Twilight has been an option for students who worked during the day to support their families, for senior citizens who wanted to get their high school diploma and everyone in between.
Now, Twilight is only available to students who are younger than 22.
“We know our Twilight Program has provided additional job opportunities for many adults in this community by giving them an avenue to earn a Kokomo High School diploma,” KSC superintendent Mike Sargent said in a statement. “… It is unfortunate that Twilight will no longer be an option for adults who are 22 and older. This change hurts the Kokomo community since Kokomo schools can longer expand employability options for these adults.”
Adults too old for Twilight can earn their high school equivalency diploma through the Kokomo Area Career Center.
The age cap and limit on funding comes during a year when the state legislature pledged to commit $2 billion in additional funds toward K-12 education over the next two years. That announcement was seen as a significant win among educators.
It’s a change that caught Kokomo schools by surprise. Administration didn’t find out until this summer, when it was mentioned during a teleconference.
“It was nothing we were told beforehand,” Sargent said in July. “… It was nowhere on anyone’s radar.”
The reason for the age limit remains unclear.
Multiple interview requests for Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, chair of the Appropriations Committee, went unreturned.
Achieve Virtual Education Academy, an online high school diploma program, did not find out until a State Board of Accounts audit. Achieve Virtual is part of the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township in Indianapolis.
Principal Derek Eaton said they now only accept students younger than 22.
“We’re unable to enroll full-time high school students like we could in the past,” he said.
Eaton said Achieve Virtual was given approval from its administration to continue educating a handful of students who are close to graduating and older than 22. The school just won’t receive ADM funding for them.
Franklin Community High School also offers a diploma program for adults, though the district is still determining the impacts of the legislative change.
Other adult education programs, like the Excel Center and those that offer high school equivalency diplomas, are funded differently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.