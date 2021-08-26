RUSSIAVILLE — The death of Western student Trevor Buckley has shaken the school community this week, but students are determined to do some good in his memory.
Western Athletic Director Aaron Hyman said there are multiple student groups organizing fundraisers to help Buckley’s family with funeral costs, and raising money in memory of their classmate in general.
“They all want to do something right now,” he said.
The junior class is selling T-shirts for $15, in partnership with Buckely’s family.
Some of the proceeds will go to the junior class. Hyman said a decision on the best use of the money will be determined at a later date but will revolve around Buckley.
Buckley died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in eastern Vigo County.
The junior was a lineman on the football team. Ask any of his teammates or coaches and they’ll tell you he was a tough kid.
Friday’s game against Western Boone was moved to 10 a.m. Saturday, as Buckley’s funeral is set for 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Moving the game back will allow the entire team to attend the service.
Hyman said players will wear a patch on their jerseys in honor of Buckley, T-shirts will be on sale and there will be a moment of silence prior to the game.
Buckley will be further celebrated at Western’s football game on Sept. 3 against West Lafayette.
A balloon released is planned by the student council, football players will don patches and cheerleaders will wear t-shirts and ribbons.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
The amount of support has been overwhelming, Hyman said, and it’s indicative of the type of kids at Western.
“From the student population to the community, the support has been tremendous,” he said. “The instincts are to step in and help. That’s something we’ve been really proud of.”
