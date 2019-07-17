DELPHI — Delphi residents will soon enjoy a new park in honor of Abby Williams and Libby German thanks to reaching a $50,000 crowdfunding goal.
The campaign was launched by L. and A. Park Foundation, Inc., using IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program — the same program that was recently used by the City of Logansport to fund the installation of 10 new trail cameras in the city. As of Monday morning, more than 250 donors raised $50,062.
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) will now match $50,000 the community raised for the Abby and Libby Memorial Park.
“The tragedy involving Abby and Libby has deeply impacted Delphi, our state and nation,” said Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who serves as board chair of IHCDA. “We are pleased at the opportunity to work with the L. and A. Park Foundation to create a park that will forever honor the memory of these two special young ladies.”
Workers broke ground in March on the $1 million park, located near the intersection of the Hoosier Heartland and IN 218, just northeast of Delphi. Once complete, the new park will be home to three new softball fields, two new playgrounds, indoor and outdoor batting cages, concession stands, an amphitheater, several shelters, walking paths and over 240 parking spots.
The funds raised by the community are expected to help build an amphitheater in the 20-acre park. According to the project’s crowdfunding page, the girls shared a love for music, even playing saxophones side-by-side for three years in their school band.
The project reached its fundraising goal 30 days ahead of deadline.
Abigail Williams and Liberty German were dropped off to walk near the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 13, 2017, but they never showed when they were supposed to be picked up. The next day, their bodies were found less than a mile upstream from where they were last seen.
In April, Indiana State Police released a new sketch, audio recording and video of who investigators believe is the man who killed the girls.
Police have received thousands of tips, but none have yet to lead to an arrest in the investigation. Anyone with information on the deaths of Abby and Libby should email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.
You can still give online to the fund at https://www.patronicity.com/project/abby_and_libby_memorial_park#!/, or give by cash or check to: L. & A. Park Foundation, P.O. Box 431, Delphi, IN 46923.
Reach Quentin Blount at quentin.blount@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5130.
