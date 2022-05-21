A family has reached a settlement agreement with Bluitt & Sons Funeral Home and its owner, Nathan Bluitt Jr., after he failed to properly prepare and preserve a corpse that was found to have maggots on it.
Shelia Woodard filed a civil suit in July 2020 against Bluitt, as well as Dixon Memorial Chapel and Crematory Services located in Indianapolis.
According to the complaint, Woodard entered into an agreement with Bluitt & Sons to prepare and embalm the body of Andrea Smith, who died on Sept. 2, 2019. The funeral was to be held at the Kokomo facility.
However, without Woodard's knowledge or permission, Bluitt transferred the body to Dixon Memorial Chapel in Indianapolis.
On Sept. 13, Woodard learned that Smith's body had been transferred to Dixon Memorial Chapel and was told the family needed to go there for a funeral service the next day.
However, when Woodard arrived there with four of Smith's children, who are all minors, staff at the funeral home initially attempted to stop the family from entering the funeral parlor to see Smith's body.
When they eventually gained entrance to the parlor, Smith's children and Woodard observed her body in "an unprocessed state with a strong odor with maggots coming out of the mouth and off the body," according to the complaint.
The incident led Woodard to sue both funeral homes for failing to properly refrigerate and care for Smith upon her death, leading to emotional trauma for both her and Smith's children.
On Wednesday, after a two-year legal battle, a Marion County judge signed off on a settlement agreement in which Bluitt and his funeral home, along with Dixon Memorial Chapel and its owner, agreed to pay an undisclosed amount to the family to compensate for the incident.
Woodard, who is the legal guardian of Smith's children, will receive the settlement money awarded to the children to be "utilized for the exclusive support, use and benefit of the minors," according to the settlement.
The ruling comes after Bluitt and his funeral home filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year after a court ruled he owed over $1 million to an Indianapolis funeral home for breaching a contract for over nine years.
Bluitt made the bankruptcy filing on Dec. 13 after a four-year legal battle between his funeral home and Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home (WFG).
A Marion County judge ruled in 2020 that Bluitt had breached a contract with WFG, leading to significant losses to the Indianapolis funeral home.
The judge also said that Bluitt refused to cooperate during court hearings by providing “incomplete, evasive, and unbelievable responses to Defendants’ requests, and defying multiple Court orders to produce discoverable financial records.”
That included Bluitt telling the court that documents such as tax returns, general ledgers, bank statements, income statements and balance sheets did not exist. The judge called this a “position that defied belief.”
In March 2021, the court ordered Bluitt to pay $1,064,700 in lost profit damages to WFG. The payment of those damages are now being hashed out through bankruptcy court.
