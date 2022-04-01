Cassingham, Thelma, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Snyder, Larry, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Pearcy, Jackie, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen Funeral Home, 136 S. Elm St., Bunker Hill, Indiana.
White, Robert James “Bob,” services are 1 p.m. Saturday at New Life Church, 1803 E. Vaile Ave., Kokomo.
Carson, Carolyn Taylor, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Smith, Estrellita, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Parkview Mennonite Church, 1382 E. 100 North, Kokomo.
Wagoner, Peter Frederick “Pete,” services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Cree Funeral Home, Camden.
Maiseroulle, Glenda, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 W. Third St., Peru, Indiana.
Butcher, Marvel Mae, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Murphy, Robert, services are 4 p.m. Monday at West Street Christian Church, 132 N. West St., Tipton.
Odell, Lois and Jerry, services are 6 p.m. Monday in the sanctuary of Abundant Life Church, 1025 County Road E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Brubaker, Mona Lou, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Janes, Robert Henry, services are 11:30 a.m. April 21 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
