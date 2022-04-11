Myers, Calvin, services are 10:30 a.m. today at Galveston First Baptist Church, 207 S. Sycamore St., Galveston.
Packard, Thelma, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Duncan, Glenna, services are noon Tuesday at The First Christian Church, 854 N. 300 West, Kokomo.
Wade, Riley, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston.
Mumaw, Phyllis, services are noon Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Ginda, Paul, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hougland, Rick, services are 6 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes, 414 West Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Prater, Jennifer, services are 5 p.m. Thursday at Crossroads Community Christian Church, 3570 E. 200 S., Bringhurst.
Eaton, Janice, services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Janes, Robert Henry, services are 11:30 a.m. April 21 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Tudor, William, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
