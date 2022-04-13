Mumaw, Phyllis, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Ginda, Paul, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hougland, Rick, services are 6 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Browning, Carolyn, services are at 1 p.m. Thursday at Woodland Church of God, 3401 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Prater, Jennifer, services are 5 p.m. Thursday at Crossroads Community Christian Church, 3570 E. 200 South, Bringhurst.
Douglas, Larissa, services are 7 p.m. Thursday at Howard Miami Mennonite Church, 3976 E. 1400 South, Kokomo.
Eaton, Janice, services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Janes, Robert Henry, services are 11:30 a.m. April 21 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Tudor, William, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
