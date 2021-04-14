Schimmer, Ralphetta, services are 2 p.m. today at Green Lawn Cemetery, 496 W. County Road 200 S., Frankfort.
East, Robert, services are 7 p.m. today at the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania.
James, Joyce, services are 11:30 a.m. tomorrow at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Reed, Roy, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Buchanan, Albert, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Kokomo Memorial Park, 1300 E. North St., Kokomo.
Lear, Jeannine, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Milligan, Kathryn, services are 1 p.m. Friday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Kelly, JoAnn, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Austin, Madonna, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Willis, Lonny, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Stratton, Susan, services are noon Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
