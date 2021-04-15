James, Joyce, services are 11:30 a.m. today at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Fipps, Minnie, services are 11 a.m. tomorrow at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo.
Reed, Roy, services are 11 a.m. tomorrow at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Buchanan, Albert, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Kokomo Memorial Park, 1300 E. North St., Kokomo.
Lear, Jeannine, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Milligan, Kathryn, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Kelly, JoAnn, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Roberts, Denise, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Austin, Madonna, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Willis, Lonny, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Fisher, Carol Jo, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Whitfield, Zavrie, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at the U.A.W. Local 685 Hall, 929 E. Hoffer St., Kokomo.
Sofianopoulos, Pericles, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Stratton, Susan, services are noon Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.