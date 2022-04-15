Eaton, Janice, services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Dice, James, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Brantley, Elma, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at the First Church of the Nazarene Chapel, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Rubush, Mary, services are 4 p.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Cobb, Buelah, services are noon Wednesday at the Hensler-Mast Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Janes, Robert Henry, services are 11:30 a.m. April 21 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Holsten, Virginia, services are April 30 at Mercy Church, 3435 W. Sycamore, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Tudor, William, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.