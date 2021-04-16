Fipps, Minnie, services are 11 a.m. today at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo.
Reed, Roy, services are 11 a.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Buchanan, Albert, services are 1 p.m. today at Kokomo Memorial Park, 1300 E. North St., Kokomo.
Lear, Jeannine, services are 1 p.m. today at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Milligan, Kathryn, services are 1 p.m. today at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Kelly, JoAnn, services are 11 a.m. tomorrow at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Roberts, Denise, services are 11 a.m. tomorrow at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Austin, Madonna, services are 2 p.m. tomorrow at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Willis, Lonny, services are 2 p.m. tomorrow at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Fisher, Carol Jo, services are 3 p.m. tomorrow at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Whitfield, Zavrie, services are 4 p.m. tomorrow at the U.A.W. Local 685 Hall, 929 E. Hoffer St., Kokomo.
Sofianopoulos, Pericles, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Stratton, Susan, services are noon Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Carrico, Pauline, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
