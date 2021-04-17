Kelly, JoAnn, services are 11 a.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Roberts, Denise, services are 11 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Austin, Madonna, services are 2 p.m. today at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Willis, Lonny, services are 2 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Fisher, Carol Jo, services are 3 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Whitfield, Zavrie, services are 4 p.m. today at the U.A.W. Local 685 Hall, 929 E. Hoffer St., Kokomo.
Sofianopoulos, Pericles, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Stratton, Susan, services are noon Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Carrico, Pauline, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Keller, Yolanda, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hachet, Jean, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Chippendale Golf Course, 1047 Golf Course Lane, Kokomo.
Hotz, Richard, services are 4 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
