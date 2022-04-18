Shrock, Vernon & Hilda, services are 1 p.m. today at Howard-Miami Mennonite Church, 3976 East 1400 South, Kokomo.
Fitzgerald, Marvin, services are 3 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
McClurg, Marta, services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Shore, Esther, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo.
Brantley, Elma, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at the First Church of the Nazarene Chapel, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Rubush, Mary, services are 4 p.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Cobb, Buelah, services are noon Wednesday at the Hensler-Mast Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Janes, Robert Henry, services are 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Gadberry, John, services are 10:30 a.m. April 22 at Fisher Funeral Chapel, 1801 Chase Road, Logansport.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Holsten, Virginia, services are April 30 at Mercy Church, 3435 W. Sycamore, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Tudor, William, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
