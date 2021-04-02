Harness, Brenda, services are 2 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Phifer, Wyoma, services are 2 p.m. today at Roosevelt Cemetery in Judsonia, Arkansas.
Sharp, Renate, services are 12:30 p.m. tomorrow at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
McCauley, James, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Christian Life Fellowship, 1009 Holiday Drive, Greentown.
Martin, Darrell, services are 5:30 p.m. tomorrow at Hog Runners Motorcycle Clubhouse, 2550 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Gilbert, Raymond, services are 1 p.m. April 11 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
