Cobb, Buelah, services are noon today at the Hensler-Mast Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Janes, Robert Henry, services are 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Wisler, Ruth, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Scott, Jennifer, services are 4:30 p.m. Friday at Abundant Life Church, 1025 County Road E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are Saturday at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Holsten, Virginia, services are April 30 at Mercy Church, 3435 W. Sycamore, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Tudor, William, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
