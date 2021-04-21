Hachet, Jean, services are 11 a.m. today at Chippendale Golf Course, 1047 Golf Course Lane, Kokomo.
Graham, Charles, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Hotz, Richard, services are 4 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Lamb, DeWayne, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.
Hester, Roger, services are 6 p.m. tomorrow at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Horoho, David, services are 6 p.m. tomorrow at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Martin, Gwendolyn, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Leonard, Edward, services are noon Friday at Stout & Son Sharpsville CChapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Dillman, Larry, services are 12:30 p.m. Friday at Parkview Mennonite Church, 1382 County Road E. 100 N., Kokomo.
Graff, William, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Speer, Joann, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Kemp United Methodist Church, 228 N. Main St., Tipton.
Reynolds, Elizabeth, services are noon Saturday at Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo.
Hamblin, Betty, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Bon Air Park Building, 700 E. Fisher St., Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
