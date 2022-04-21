Janes, Robert Henry, services are 11:30 a.m. today at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Wisler, Ruth, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Scott, Jennifer, services are 4:30 p.m. Friday at Abundant Life Church, 1025 County Road E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Anthony, Bridget, services are 12 p.m. Saturday at Eller’s Mortuary Webster St Chapel, 3400 S Webster St, Kokomo.
McCombs, Wanda, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Hoem & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are Saturday at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Weaver, Traeshawn, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kokomo Urban Outreach UP building, 1701 S. Locke St., Kokomo.
Holsten, Virginia, services are April 30 at Mercy Church, 3435 W. Sycamore, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Tudor, William, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
