Wisler, Ruth, services are 11 a.m. today at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Scott, Jennifer, services are 4:30 p.m. today at Abundant Life Church, 1025 County Road E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Anthony, Bridget, services are noon Saturday at Eller’s Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
McCombs, Wanda, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are Saturday at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Weaver, Traeshawn, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kokomo Urban Outreach UP building, 1701 S. Locke St., Kokomo.
Quillen, Amy, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Holsten, Virginia, services are April 30 at Mercy Church, 3435 W. Sycamore, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Tudor, William, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
