Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.