Martin, Gwendolyn, services are 10 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Leonard, Edward, services are noon today at Stout & Son Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Dillman, Larry, services are 12:30 p.m. today at Parkview Mennonite Church, 1382 C.R. E. 100 North, Kokomo.
Graff, William, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Speer, Joann, services are 11 a.m. tomorrow at Kemp United Methodist Church, 228 N. Main St., Tipton.
Reynolds, Elizabeth, services are noon tomorrow at Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo.
Cessna, Brandon, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E.W., Kokomo.
Dixon, Christopher, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Haisten Funerals & Cremations, 1745 S. Zack Hinton Parkway, McDonough, Georgia. A livestream of the service will also be available online under Christopher’s obituary page at www.haistenfunerals.com.
Hamblin, Betty, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Bon Air Park Building, 700 E. Fisher St., Kokomo.
Shockley, Wanda, services are 2 p.m. tomorrow at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Holland, Robert Jr., services are 5 p.m. tomorrow at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hemmerly, Richard, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Dubois, Thomas, services are 1:30 p.m. Monday at Amboy Friends Church, 110 E. Pennsylvania St., Amboy.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
