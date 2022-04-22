Anthony, Bridget, services are noon today at Eller’s Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.

McCombs, Wanda, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Snyder, Richard, services are today at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.

Weaver, Traeshawn, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kokomo Urban Outreach UP building, 1701 S. Locke St., Kokomo.

Quillen, Amy, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Alexander, Mark, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Gaskill, Timothy, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Holsten, Virginia, services are April 30 at Mercy Church, 3435 W. Sycamore, Kokomo.

Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.

Tudor, William, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.

