Speer, Joann, services are 11 a.m. today at Kemp United Methodist Church, 228 N. Main St., Tipton.
Reynolds, Elizabeth, services are noon today at Temple Baptist Church, 1700 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo.
Cessna, Brandon, services are 1 p.m. today at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E.W., Kokomo.
Dixon, Christopher, services are 1 p.m. today at Haisten Funerals & Cremations, 1745 S. Zack Hinton Parkway, McDonough, Georgia. A livestream of the service will also be available online under Christopher’s obituary page at www.haistenfunerals.com.
Hamblin, Betty, services are 1 p.m. todayat Bon Air Park Building, 700 E. Fisher St., Kokomo.
Shockley, Wanda, services are 2 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Holland, Robert Jr., services are 5 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Harts, Donald, services are 1 p.m. Monday at McGrawsville United Methodist Church, 9377 S. 300 E., Amboy.
Hemmerly, Richard, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Robison, Patrick, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Galveston United Methodist Church, 515 S. Maple St., Galveston.
Dubois, Thomas, services are 1:30 p.m. Monday at Amboy Friends Church, 110 E. Pennsylvania St., Amboy.
Hunter, Matthew, services are 3 p.m. May 1 at VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
