Quillen, Amy, services are 3 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Alexander, Mark, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gaskill, Timothy, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Nester, Sara, services are noon Wednesday at Christian Heritage Worship Center 3007 East Carter St., Kokomo.
Testa, Jane, a Mass of Christian Burial is noon Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Holsten, Virginia, services are Saturday at Mercy Church, 3435 W. Sycamore, Kokomo.
Gross, Melissa, services are 6:30 p.m.Saturday at UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St., Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Tudor, William, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
