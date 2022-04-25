Gaskill, Timothy, services are 10 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Nester, Sara, services are noon today at Christian Heritage Worship Center 3007 E. Carter St., Kokomo.
Oliver, Calrabelle, services are 1 p.m. today at First Assembly of God Church, 9835 U.S. 421, Delphi.
Nye, David, services are 6:30 p.m. today at The Life Church, Avon Park, Florida.
Newell, Patricia, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Harrison Chapel, 304 S. Chicago St., Royal Center.
Black, Margery, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Riverview Funeral Home, 421 W. Canal St., Peru.
Linzey, John, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Soller Baker, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, West Lafayette.
Lewis, Shirley, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Testa, Jane, services are noon Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Woolridge, Jerry, services are 1:30 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Wolfe, Thomas, services are 6:30 p.m. Friday at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville.
Hammond, Joyce, services are noon Saturday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Holsten, Virginia, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Mercy Church, 3435 W. Sycamore, Kokomo.
Gross, Melissa, services are 6:30 p.m. Saturday at UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St., Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Tudor, William, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.