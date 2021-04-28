Coleman, Malaya, services are 11 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Bitner, Dianne, services are 1 p.m. today at Kempton Christian Church, 202 W. Washington St., Kempton.
Knight, Jay, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Schilli, Thomas, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at Bob and Connie’s Restaurant, 38 N. Railroad St., Remington.
DeBusk, Charles, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Elite Banquet Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Shadle, Vivian, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Todd, Jerry, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Gregory, Royal, services are 7 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Griebenow, Matthew, services are noon Saturday at Abundant Life Church, 1025 C.R. E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Wilson, Norman, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Hunter, Matthew, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
Ryan, Franklin, services are 4 p.m. May 8 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
