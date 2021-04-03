Sharp, Renate, services are 12:30 p.m. today at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
McCauley, James, services are 1 p.m. today at Christian Life Fellowship, 1009 Holiday Drive, Greentown.
Martin, Darrell, services are 5:30 p.m. today at Hog Runners Motorcycle Clubhouse, 2550 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Greer, James, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Community Foursquare Church, 2020 S. Goyer Road, Kokomo.
Carter, William, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Gilbert, Raymond, services are 1 p.m. April 11 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
