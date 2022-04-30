Hammond, Joyce, services are noon today at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Holsten, Virginia, services are 2 p.m. today at Mercy Church, 3435 W. Sycamore, Kokomo.
Gross, Melissa, services are 6:30 p.m. today at UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St., Kokomo.
Lay, Cheryl, services are 7 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bradbury, Allan, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Tudor, William, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
