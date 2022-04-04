Newton, Glenda, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Brown, Robert, visitation will be 4-7 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Maddock, Gene, services are 4 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Murphy, Robert, services are 4 p.m. today at West Street Christian Church, 132 N. West St., Tipton.
Odell, Lois and Jerry, services are 6 p.m. today in the sanctuary of Abundant Life Church, 1025 County Road E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Brubaker, Mona Lou, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
McAninch, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
McQuinn, Lenora, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main Street, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Janes, Robert Henry, services are 11:30 a.m. April 21 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.