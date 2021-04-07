Farrer, Mary Lou, services are 1 p.m. today at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 1112 E. Main St., Greentown.

Catron, Levaihya, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Werner, Scott, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Connecting Point Church, 400 S. Third St., Frankfort.

Day, Mona, services are 2 p.m. tomorrow at Albright Cemetery, Kokomo.

Sample, Robert, services are 2 p.m. tomorrow at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.

Carter, William, services are 6 p.m. tomorrow at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.

Yockey, Sharon, services are 6 p.m. tomorrow at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.

Stroup, David, services are noon Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Craig, Phyllis, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.

Gilbert, Raymond, services are 1 p.m. Sunday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.

Janner, William, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Phi Delta Kappa Beta Nu, 2401 Saratoga Ave., Kokomo.

Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.

