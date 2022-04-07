Moore, Kenneth “Kenny,” services are 12:30 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
McQuinn, Lenora, services are 1 p.m. today at Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main Street, Kokomo.
Hight, Sue, services are noon Friday at Columbian Club of Kokomo, 1631 Foxfire Lane, Kokomo.
Johnson, Shelly, services are noon Friday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St. Kokomo.
Brennan, Thomas, services are noon Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Morphew, Robert, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Babcock, Robert, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Galveston Cemetery.
Rassner, Daniel, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 W. Third St., Peru.
Packard, Thelma, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo.
Duncan, Glenna, services are 12 p.m. Tuesday at The First Christian Church, 854 N. 300 West, Kokomo.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Janes, Robert Henry, services are 11:30 a.m. April 21 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Tudor, William, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
