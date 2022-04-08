Johnson, Shelly, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St. Kokomo.
Brennan, Thomas, services are noon Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Hight, Sue, services are noon Saturday at Columbian Club of Kokomo, 1631 Foxfire Lane, Kokomo.
Morphew, Robert, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Babcock, Robert, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Galveston Cemetery.
Harris, Joyce, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster St. Kokomo.
Rassner, Daniel, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 W. Third St., Peru.
Myers, Calvin, services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at Galveston First Baptist Church, 207 S. Sycamore St., Galveston.
Packard, Thelma, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo.
Duncan, Glenna, services are noon Tuesday at The First Christian Church, 854 N. 300 West, Kokomo.
Wade, Riley, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston.
Mumaw, Phyllis, services are 12 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Eaton, Janice, services are noon April 16 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Cobb, Beulah, services are 2 p.m. April 20 at Mast-Hensler Cemetery, 3828 600 East, Kokomo.
Janes, Robert Henry, services are 11:30 a.m. April 21 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Snyder, Richard, services are April 23 at Spruce Creek Presbyterian Church, Port Orange, Florida.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. May 7 at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Tudor, William, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
