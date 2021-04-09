Stroup, David, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Craig, Phyllis, services are 1 p.m. tomorrow at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Gilbert, Raymond, services are 1 p.m. Sunday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Poole, James, services are 1 p.m. Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Janner, William, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Phi Delta Kappa Beta Nu, 2401 Saratoga Ave., Kokomo.
Myers, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Lawson, Rena, services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. May 8 at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
