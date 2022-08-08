Cottingham, Terry Gene, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Coalburn Burns, Debra, services are noon Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Healton, Mildred, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Schieffer, Jennifer Susan, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville.
Shepard, Mary Lou, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Talbot, Richard, services are 5 p.m. Thursday at Radiant Life Ministry, 1602 E. Gano St., Kokomo.
Brookshire, Linda, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at Burlington Faith Church of Christ, 1701 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Andich, Richard G., services at 1 p.m. Friday at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.
Echelbarger, Shirley Ann, service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 E. 100 S., Greentown.
Sommers, Thanet L., service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Amboy.
Hartley, Irene, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Christian Life Fellowship, 1009 Holiday Drive, Greentown, Indiana.
Foster, Eunice, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 Indiana 18, Kokomo.
Edmonds, Kirby Lowell, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
