Beals, Wilma, services are 11 a.m. today at New London Cemetery.
Stevens, Edgar, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Miller, Viola, services are 10 a.m. Friday at the Raymond Miller Residence, 5879 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
Wagler, Alta, services are 10 a.m. Friday at the Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Angleton, Ronald, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Irwin, Mary, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Nesbit, Michael, services are 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 4992 S. Wabash Road, Rochester.
Gotshall, James, services are 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd. East, Kokomo.
