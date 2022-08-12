Scott, Jean A., services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, Kokomo.
Echelbarger, Shirley Ann, service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 E. 100 South, Greentown.
Sommers, Thanet L., service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Laird-Eddy Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Amboy.
Scott, Jean, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Hartley, Irene, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Christian Life Fellowship, 1009 Holiday Drive, Greentown.
Clark, Edward V., graveside services with military honors provided by the U.S. Army and Kokomo VFW will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Foster, Eunice, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 Indiana 18, Kokomo.
Edmonds, Kirby Lowell, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Krieger, Darlene, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo.
Eads, Teresa Lynn, services are 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Little, Gregory "Greg" Lynn, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
