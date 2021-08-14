Angleton, Ronald, services are 11 a.m. today at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Johnson, Bessie, services are 11 a.m. today at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Irwin, Mary, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Martin, Kellis, services are 1 p.m. today at South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Nesbit, Michael, services are 2:30 p.m. today at 4992 S. Wabash Road, Rochester.
Arslain, Emily, services are 3 p.m. today at First Christian Church, 854 N. 300 West, Kokomo.
Gabbard, Carol, services are 4 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Biehle Sr., Jerry Lee, services are 6 p.m. Sunday at Carpenter’s House, 37 W. 550 North, Kokomo.
McGee-Jackson, Galar L., services are noon Monday at Radiant Life Ministry, 1602 Gano St., Kokomo. Services will be live-streamed online via the Bluitt and Son Facebook page.
Coppock, Martha Ann (Altherr), services are 2 p.m. Monday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 340 Mill St., Tipton.
Sparling, Theodore, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Burkhart, Betty, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd. East, Kokomo.
Salsbery, Phyllis, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crossroads Community Church, Kokomo.
Haun, Miriam, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Gotshall, James, services are 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd. East, Kokomo.
Harless, Janine, services are 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Center Road Church of Christ, 899 W. 300 South, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.