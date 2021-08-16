McGee-Jackson, Galar L., services are noon today at Radiant Life Ministry, 1602 Gano St., Kokomo. Services will be live-streamed online via the Bluitt and Son Facebook page.
Coppock, Martha Ann (Altherr), services are 2 p.m. today at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 340 Mill St., Tipton.
Sparling, Theodore, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Burkhart, Betty, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd. East, Kokomo.
Lazaro, Christopher Eugene, services are 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Salsbery, Phyllis, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crossroads Community Church, Kokomo.
Pence, Claudia Ann, services are 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Gammans, Michael Anthony, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Haun, Miriam, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Woods, Larry, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Stevenson, Willie Farris, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Salsbery, Phyllis, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Gotshall, James, services are 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd. East, Kokomo.
Harless, Janine, services are 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Center Road Church of Christ, 899 W. 300 South, Kokomo.
