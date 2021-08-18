Pence, Claudia Ann, services are 12:30 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Gammans, Michael Anthony, services are 2 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Tormoehlen, Richard, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1165 E. County Road 400 South, Brownstown.
Stout, Faye, services are 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Haun, Miriam, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Stevenson, Willie Farris, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Woods, Larry, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Salsbery, Phyllis, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Purcifull, Tamara, services are 5 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Monroe, Michael, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Patchett, Janice, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Southside Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Gotshall, Terry, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd. East, Kokomo.
Harless, Janine, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Center Road Church of Christ, 899 W. 300 South, Kokomo.
Swaidner, Linda, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Biehle, Jerry, services are 6 p.m. Sunday at the Carpenter’s House, 37 W. 550 North, Kokomo.
Trobaugh, Robert, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
