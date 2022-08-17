Stone, Deaconess Margaret Beatrice, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Second Missionary Baptist Church Sanctuary.
Brown, Jane, services are noon Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Vavricka, Michael David, Mass of Christian burial will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo.
Hosier, Larry Joseph, services are 2 p.m. Friday at College Corner Brethren Church, 8996 S. 500 West, Wabash.
Smith Sr., Brian K. “Heavy,” services are noon Saturday at Nazarene Church, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Ryder, Joyce Margaretine, services are at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 451 W. Second St., Peru.
Sullivan, Elliot Donald, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Kistler, Linda Louise, services are 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. Guests may enter through door 9.
