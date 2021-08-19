Tormoehlen, Richard, services are 11 a.m. today at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1165 E. County Road 400 South, Brownstown.
Stout, Faye, services are 12:30 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Haun, Miriam, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Stevenson, Willie Farris, services are 1 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Woods, Larry, services are 1 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Salsbery, Phyllis, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Purcifull, Tamara, services are 5 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Miller, Terry, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at South Creek Church of God, 5937 S. Park Road, Kokomo.
Monroe, Michael, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Patchett, Janice, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Southside Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Gotshall, Terry, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd. East, Kokomo.
Blue, Laurie, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Brouillette, David, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Harless, Janine, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Center Road Church of Christ, 899 W. 300 South, Kokomo.
Swaidner, Linda, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Biehle, Jerry, services are 6 p.m. Sunday at the Carpenter’s House, 37 W. 550 North, Kokomo.
Munson, Eugene, services are 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Trobaugh, Robert, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
