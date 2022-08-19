Smith Sr., Brian K. “Heavy,” services are noon Saturday at Nazarene Church, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Ryder, Joyce Margaretine, services are at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 451 W. Second St., Peru.
Bandelier, Norma White, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Judson Road Baptist Church, 1995 N. 750 West, Kokomo.
Wilson, Jerry C., services are 1 p.m. Monday at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Alexander, Gregg, celebration of life is 3 p.m. Monday at Rock Prairie Church, Tipton.
Bruist, Ernestine, services are 5 p.m. Monday at McClain Funeral Home, Denver.
Sullivan, Elliot Donald, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
White, Matthew, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
McGill, Barbara Jean (McIlrath), services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Burlington United Methodist Church, 113 W. 10th St., Burlington.
Vawter, Sue Ann, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Sedan, Dorothy Mae, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Munro, Kenneth, services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Kokomo.
Kistler, Linda Louise, services are 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. Guests may enter through door 9.
