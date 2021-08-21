Miller, Terry, services are 10 a.m. today at South Creek Church of God, 5937 S. Park Road, Kokomo.
Monroe, Michael, services are 10 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Patchett, Janice, services are 11 a.m. today at Southside Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
Kent, Sidney, services are noon today at Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Marocco Chapel, 119 E. Market St., Logansport.
Gotshall, Terry, services are 1 p.m. today at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Blvd. East, Kokomo.
Blue, Laurie, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Brouillette, David, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Harless, Janine, services are 2 p.m. today at Center Road Church of Christ, 899 W. 300 South, Kokomo.
Swaidner, Linda, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Frigo, Maureen, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
White, Kathryn, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Biehle, Jerry, services are 6 p.m. Sunday at the Carpenter’s House, 37 W. 550 North, Kokomo.
Christopher, Lonnie, services are 1 p.m. Monday at In His Image Church, 2940 County Road E. 50 North, Kokomo.
Munson, Eugene, services are 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Trobaugh, Robert, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Darland, James, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Galveston First Baptist Church, 207 Sycamore St., Galveston.
Patterson, Dustyn, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Stroud, Coby, services are noon Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.