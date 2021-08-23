Christopher, Lonnie, services are 1 p.m. today at In His Image Church, 2940 County Road E. 50 North, Kokomo.
Munson, Eugene, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Trobaugh, Robert, services are 3 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Darland, James, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Galveston First Baptist Church, 207 Sycamore St., Galveston.
Patterson, Dustyn, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Kubly, Joe, services are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Smith, John, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Riverview Funeral Home, 421 W. Canal St., Peru.
Page, Martha Alice, services are noon Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Davis, Redith, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Shively, Dorothy, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Stroud, Coby, services are noon Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Sovern, Charlie, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bulger, Joe Lee, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Apostolic Ministries, 616 Touby Pike, Kokomo.
