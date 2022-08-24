White, Matthew, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Offutt, Geraldine, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
McGill, Barbara Jean (McIlrath), services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Burlington United Methodist Church, 113 W. 10th St., Burlington.
Vawter, Sue Ann, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Sedan, Dorothy Mae, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Carpenter, Daniel, services are 7 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Munro, Kenneth, services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Kokomo.
Langley, Dale, a celebration of life is 7 p.m. Thursday at Gundrum Funeral Home, 1603 E. Broadway St., Logansport.
Kistler, Linda Louise, services are 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo. Guests may enter through door 9.
Sexton, Loletia, Visitation for Loletia will be Thursday Aug. 25 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo. Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 26 11 a.m. at the mortuary. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery.
Dillman, David, A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Illinois, 3940 N. Vermilion St. Danville, IL 61834. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Johnson, Randall, Funeral 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 W. Alto Road Kokomo, IN.
