Smith, John, services are 11 a.m. today at Riverview Funeral Home, 421 W. Canal St., Peru.
Page, Martha Alice, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Edgemon, Anita, services are 1 p.m. today at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Davis, Redith, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Shively, Dorothy, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Waggle, William, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Stroud, Coby, services are noon Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Sovern, Charlie, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Douglas, Naomi, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Cox, Phyllis, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Olson, Tristin, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Woodland Church of God, 3401 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Sledd, Pamela, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette.
Lamb, James, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Greentown Masonic Lodge, 617 E. Payton St., Greentown.
Bulger, Joe Lee, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Apostolic Ministries, 616 Touby Pike, Kokomo.
Himmelwright, Marlin, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Murphy, Steven, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Scott, Judith, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Miller, Richard, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E.W., Kokomo.
