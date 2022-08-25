Munro, Kenneth, services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Kokomo.
Langley, Dale, a celebration of life is 7 p.m. Thursday at Gundrum Funeral Home, 1603 E. Broadway St., Logansport.
Johnson, Randall, Funeral 2 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Sexton, Loletia, Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Dillman, David, A Celebration of Life Service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Illinois, 3940 N. Vermilion St. Danville, IL 61834.
Bourff, Teresa, services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Kistler, Linda Louise, services are 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
