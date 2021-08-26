Shively, Dorothy, services are 10 a.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Waggle, William, services are 11 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Stroud, Coby, services are noon today at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Sovern, Charlie, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Douglas, Naomi, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Cox, Phyllis, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Olson, Tristin, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Woodland Church of God, 3401 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Buckley, Trevor, services are 4 p.m. Friday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E.W., Kokomo.
Sledd, Pamela, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette.
Miniear, James, services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at McClain Funeral Home, 3500 W. State Road 16, Denver.
Peters, Betty, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Smith, Jeffrey, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Refreshing Spring COGIC, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.
Lamb, James, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Greentown Masonic Lodge, 617 E. Payton St., Greentown.
Bulger, Joe Lee, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Apostolic Ministries, 616 Touby Pike, Kokomo.
Himmelwright, Marlin, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Murphy, Steven, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Scott, Judith, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hightower, Diana, services are 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 400 South, Kokomo.
Miller, Richard, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E.W., Kokomo.
