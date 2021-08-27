Sovern, Charlie, services are 10 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Douglas, Naomi, services are 1 p.m. today at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Cox, Phyllis, services are 2 p.m. today at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Olson, Tristin, services are 2 p.m. today at Woodland Church of God, 3401 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Buckley, Trevor, services are 4 p.m. today at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E.W., Kokomo.
Sledd, Pamela, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette.
Miniear, James, services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at McClain Funeral Home, 3500 W. Indiana 16, Denver.
Peters, Betty, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Smith, Jeffrey, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Refreshing Spring COGIC, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.
Lamb, James, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Greentown Masonic Lodge, 617 E. Payton St., Greentown.
Bulger, Joe Lee, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Apostolic Ministries, 616 Touby Pike, Kokomo.
Himmelwright, Marlin, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Murphy, Steven, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Scott, Judith, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hightower, Diana, services are 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 400 South, Kokomo.
Miller, Richard, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E.W., Kokomo.
Luttrell, Wayne, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Richey, Donna, services are noon Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 332 Center Road, Kokomo.
Scott, Mary, services are noon Monday at Souls Harbor First Pentecostal Church, 12650 S.E. Highway 484, Belleview, Florida.
Wray, Eleanor, services are 2 p.m. Monday at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1385 S. Main St., Tipton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.