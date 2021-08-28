Sledd, Pamela, services are 10 a.m. today at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette.
Miniear, James, services are 10:30 a.m. today at McClain Funeral Home, 3500 W. Indiana 16, Denver.
Peters, Betty, services are 11 a.m. today at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Smith, Jeffrey, services are 11 a.m. today at the Refreshing Spring COGIC, 3112 Easy St., Kokomo.
Lamb, James, services are 1 p.m. today at Greentown Masonic Lodge, 617 E. Payton St., Greentown.
Bulger, Joe Lee, services are 2 p.m. today at Grace Apostolic Ministries, 616 Touby Pike, Kokomo.
Himmelwright, Marlin, services are 3 p.m. today at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Murphy, Steven, services are 4 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Scott, Judith, services are 4 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hightower, Diana, services are 6:30 p.m. today at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 400 South, Kokomo.
Miller, Richard, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E.W., Kokomo.
Luttrell, Wayne, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Richey, Donna, services are noon Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 332 Center Road, Kokomo.
Scott, Mary, services are noon Monday at Souls Harbor First Pentecostal Church, 12650 S.E. Highway 484, Belleview, Florida.
Wray, Eleanor, services are 2 p.m. Monday at the Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1385 S. Main St., Tipton.
Friend, Mary, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Harbert, Thomas, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Burnett, Clara, services are 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 705 Southway Boulevard East, Kokomo.
Brantley, Robert, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Watkins, Tina, services are 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at Clinton Falls Community Church, 5975 W. County Road 375 North, Greencastle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.