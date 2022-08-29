Imbler, Brenda, a funeral service celebrating Brenda’s life will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at New Life Church, 1803 E. Vaile Avenue, Kokomo.
Moore, Richard, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Helvie, Charles, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hunt & Son Funeral Home, {span}107 N. Grant Avenue, Crawfordsville.
Metcalf, Phyllis, a funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Dockemeyer, Mildred, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Kistler, Linda, services are 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Heredos, Peggy, visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with services at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street, in Noblesville.
Thompson, Sherman, a memorial service for Sherman will be Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, 1 p.m. at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster Street Kokomo, Indiana 46902 with a gathering of friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.
