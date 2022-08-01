Perkins, James, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Beulah Land Church, 6569 N. 400 West, Sharpsville.
Handy, Larry Allen, services are 2 p.m. Thursday in Bay Pines National Cemetery, Bay Pines, Florida.
Keck, Dora Mae, services are 7 p.m. Thursday at Macedonia Christian Church, 1532 S. 500 East, Kokomo.
Horner, Evelyn June, services are 1 p.m. Friday at First Congregational Church, 505 E. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Orr, Stephanie, service are 5:30 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone Bible Church, 720 Liberty Drive, Westfield.
Carter, Carrie Lee, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Pathway of Hope Church of the Nazarene, 2700 S. Park Road, Kokomo.
Parker, Elma Louise, services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Loree Brethren Church, 8483 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
Schwartz, Mary Ann, Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 W. 200 South, Kokomo.
Davis, Mary Elizabeth, burial graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Albright Cemetery, 1713-1825 E. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Trueblood, Mary, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw.
